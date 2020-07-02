Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
14:30
Falkirk Crematorium
McLEAN
James Suddenly, on June 23, 2020, in his 93rd year, James, beloved husband of June, dearly loved dad of Marion and father-in-law to George, cherished grandfather of Karlyn and doting great-grandad of Orran and Stanley. Funeral service will be held in Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 2.30 pm.
Little did I know that morning,
God was going to call your name.
In life I loved you dearly,
In death I do the same.
It broke my heart to lose you,
But you did not go alone.
For part of me went with you,
The day god called you home.
Loving wife June.
Treasured memories last forever.
Marion and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 2, 2020
