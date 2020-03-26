|
|
|
BERNARD James (Jim) McLean Passed away peacefully, at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Pauline, much loved dad of Colin, Nikki and Linda, father-in-law of Neil and devoted papa of Greg, Jordan, Sarah, Alannah and Kayleigh, brother of Janet and the late Hugh and brother-in-law of Ann and the late Billy.
If you have been loved and loved and loved,
Believe that this is true,
Not even death can separate,
The one you loved and you,
For though you do not see the form,
The spirit still is near,
And there is comfort in the thought,
The dead if loved can hear. Love Pauline
We felt your love and always will. Love Colin, Nikki and Linda.
Night night papa two socks Love Greg, Jordan, Sarah, Alannah and Kayleigh.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 26, 2020