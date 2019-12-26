Home

MILLER James (Jimmy) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on December 17, 2019, Jimmy, aged 90 years, loving husband of the late Isobel (Richardson), a loving dad, papa and grand-papa.
Sadly missed by all the family.
Funeral service will be held in Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, donations to Cancer Research would be gratefully received at the crematorium.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
