MILLER James (Jimmy) The family of the late Jimmy Miller wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy and support received at this sad time. Thanks to Forth Valley Hospital, Ward B31 staff for their excellent care and attention, Cowan Funeral Directors and special thanks to Peter Macdonald humanist celebrant for his comforting service. Finally thanks to everyone for their very kind contributions which raised £300 for Cancer Research. Many thanks from the family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020