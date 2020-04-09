|
|
|
Moore James J G Peacefully at home
on 28th March 2020,
James 76 years.
Beloved husband of Elspeth,
loving dad to Garry and father in law to Laura, loving grandad to Aaron and Hanna, step father to Tracy and Stephen and step grandad to
Keira and Rory in Canada.
Funeral for immediate family only.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to which all family and friends will be respectfully invited.
Your memory to us is a keepsake
Of which we will never part,
God has you in His keeping,
We have you in our hearts.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 9, 2020