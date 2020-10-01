|
MORTON James (Jim) Sadly passed away, at home, with his loving family by his side, aged 84 years.
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You are loved beyond words,
And missed beyond measure.
We will miss you dad, love Thomas, June, Madeline and Matthew xxxx.
Gone from us his smiling face,
His happy cheerful ways,
The heart that won so many friends,
In happy bygone days.
Miss you dad.
Love Rosemary, Tony, Kyle and Ross xxxx.
There is always a face before me,
A voice I'd love to hear,
A smile I'll always remember,
Of a dad I wish was here.
Jim and Pauline xx.
He was a father very rare,
Content with home, always there,
A cheery smile, a heart of gold,
No finer dad this world did hold.
Lynda xx.
With aching hearts we whisper low,
God bless you grandpa,
We miss you so.
Nattallie, Garry, Bryan, Mackenzy
and Ellis xx.
We'll keep the memories one by one,
The jokes you told, the songs you sung,
They'll bring a smile and often a tear,
And in our hearts you'll always be here.
Loving sister Catherine and family xx.
A smile for all, a heart of gold,
These are memories we all hold,
No verse, no tears, no words can say,
How much we miss you every day.
Never forgotten and always loved.
Loving sister Bunty and family xx.
The service will be held at Larbert Cemetery, on October 6, 2020, at 1 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 1, 2020