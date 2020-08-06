|
|
|
ROBERTSON James (Jim) Jim, passed away suddenly, on August 2, 2020, (we are devasted). He was the son of Nettie and Jimmy Robertson, beloved brother to Anne, Alex and the late Betty, brother-in-law to Evelyne and the late Matt, dear uncle to Craig, Mary, Emily and Edward, also Scott, Liz and Robbie. Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard but always near,
Still loved, still missed,
Loving you always. From all the family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 6, 2020