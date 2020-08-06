Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James ROBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James ROBERTSON

Notice Condolences

James ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON James (Jim) Jim, passed away suddenly, on August 2, 2020, (we are devasted). He was the son of Nettie and Jimmy Robertson, beloved brother to Anne, Alex and the late Betty, brother-in-law to Evelyne and the late Matt, dear uncle to Craig, Mary, Emily and Edward, also Scott, Liz and Robbie. Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard but always near,
Still loved, still missed,
Loving you always. From all the family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -