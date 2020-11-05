|
ROBERTSON James Maurice At home, surrounded by his family on October 29, 2020. Jim, aged 79 years, beloved husband of the late Ann, much loved dad to Gerard, Paul, Steven, Liam, Lindsey-Drew and Kevin and daughters-in-law Louise, Beth, Liz and Nicola, grandfather of 17,
great-grandfather of 5. Thank you for making us who we are, We will always miss you. Due to Covid restrictions, a private service for family only will be held at Christ the King, Grangemouth.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 5, 2020