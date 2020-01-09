|
GRAHAM James Robertson Died peacefully, on January 1, 2020, aged 93 years, in his own bed and surrounded by his family. Jimmy, was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be much missed by all who had the privilege to know him, including in Grangemouth, Scotland, where he grew up, in Pinner, Middlesex, during his work years and in West Sussex, where he spent his retirement. A Scottish chartered accountant, he worked as a financial manager at BP for many years and later as a small firms business consultant. He loved playing golf, dancing and holidays with his family. He leaves his widow Bette, children Maureen and Alastair and grandsons Jamie and Matthew. Service at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland, Halifax, on January 14, details from the Halifax Chapel of Repose, telephone 01422 353970.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020