Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James ROSS

Notice Condolences

James ROSS Notice
ROSS James (Jimmy) Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Jimmy, aged 78 years, dearly loved husband to Senga and much loved papa. I've lost my life's companion
A life linked with my own,
You're still mine to remember,
A husband proud to own,
A face is from our household gone,
A voice we loved is stilled,
A chair is vacant in our home,
Which can never be filled,
Looking back with tenderness,
Along the path we trod,
I bless the years I spent with you,
And leave the rest to God.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Due to current circumstances,
a private service will be held at
Falkirk Crematorium.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -