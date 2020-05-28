|
|
|
ROSS James (Jimmy) Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Jimmy, aged 78 years, dearly loved husband to Senga and much loved papa. I've lost my life's companion
A life linked with my own,
You're still mine to remember,
A husband proud to own,
A face is from our household gone,
A voice we loved is stilled,
A chair is vacant in our home,
Which can never be filled,
Looking back with tenderness,
Along the path we trod,
I bless the years I spent with you,
And leave the rest to God.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Due to current circumstances,
a private service will be held at
Falkirk Crematorium.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 28, 2020