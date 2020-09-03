Home

SNEDDON James (Jimmy) Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Jimmy, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Annie, much loved dad to James, John, Stephen and the late Valarie, father-in-law to
Doreen, grandad to Ryan, Stephanie, Johnathon, Liam, Kelly-Ann and
Nicole, great-grandad to Aaron, Maisie and Brodie. How lucky we all were to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.
Much loved and sadly missed by all the family.
With all our love, rest in peace Jimmy. Tina, Kieran and Kayden.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
