STANNERS James (Jimmy) Suddenly, on February 10, 2020, Jimmy, aged 61 years, a loving partner of Elaine, dad to Sarah, James and Peter, grandpaw to Jayden, Erin, Brooke, Andrew and Emily. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to the British Heart Foundation. A golden heart stops beating,
Hard working hands at rest,
God broke my heart to prove to me,
He only takes the best.
All my love Lainey and family xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 20, 2020