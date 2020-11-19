Home

STRANG James (Jim) Peacefully, with his family by his side on November 11, 2020, at Falkirk Community Hospital. Jim, aged 90 years and former proprietor of James Strang & Son Ltd. Fencing Contractors, beloved husband of Elspeth (nee Jardine), much loved dad of Karen, Jill and Jim, father-in-law of Gordon, Iain and Lynn, a devoted grandad of Patrick, Caitlin and Flora and held with affection by his nieces and nephew. A life well lived. A private service will be held due to current restrictions.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
