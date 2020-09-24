|
|
|
WATSON James (Jim) Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Thursday, September 17, 2020, Jim, aged 84 years. Much loved husband of Anne and devoted dad to Catherine and Joan, a much respected father-in-law to David and George. Jim was a proud Falkirk Bairn, he was for many years Finance Director of Taylors Foundry in Larbert, a Past President and a 40 year member of the Falkirk Rotary Club and had many friends in the Club. He caravanned for many years and loved to visit France in the summer for the sunshine and the wine.
We will miss him for his sage counsel and dry sense of humour.
When I come to the end of the road,
And the sun has set for me,
I want no tears in a gloom filled room,
Why cry for a soul set free.
Miss me a little, but not for too long,
And not with your head bowed low,
Remember the love that we have shared,
Miss me, but let me go.
For this is a journey we all must take,
And each must go alone,
It's all some part of some unknown plan,
A step on the road to home.
Till awe the seas gang dry.
Much love Anne.
We may not shower him with praise,
Nor mention his name in song,
And sometimes it seems that we forget,
The joy that he spreads as he goes along,
But it doesn't mean that we don't know,
The wonderful role that he has had,
And away down deep in our hearts,
There's a place that is just for Dad.
All our love.
Catherine and Joan.
"Say not in grief 'he is no more' but in thankfulness that he was".
David and George.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 24, 2020