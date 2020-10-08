|
WATSON James Anne, Catherine and Joan would like to express their most sincere thanks to all friends and neighbours for the lovely cards, flowers and messages of sympathy received on the sudden loss of Jim. Thanks also to Elspeth McPheat for her thoughtful and comforting service, Tom Stewart for his uplifting piping and Airth Bakery and Camelon Bowling Club for catering. Steven O'Connor of John O'Connor Funeral Directors for his caring and professional support to all the family.
To all who stood outside the crematorium in clement weather to pay their last respects to Jim and to the crematorium staff who are coping with difficult times, our grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 8, 2020