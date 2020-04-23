|
|
|
RANKINE Jane (nee Shields) Passed away peacefully, at Wheatlands Care Home, on April 18, 2020. Wife of the late Allan Rankine and much loved mum to Allan, Neil and Kirsty. Loving granny to Douglas, Craig, April, Lewis, Laura, Holly and Abby and great-granny to Heath, Octavia and Rex. Also a treasured aunt and sister. There will be a private family service at Falkirk Crematorium following current guidelines. Online streaming will be available, contact William Scott Funeral Directors.
Forever in our hearts, rest in peace.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 23, 2020