LAIRD Janet Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Janet, beloved wife of Robert, dear mum of Elspeth, Fiona and Jennifer, mother-in-law to Sean and Derek and adored gran of Amy and Caitlin.

To hear your voice, to see you smile,
To sit and talk to you a while,
To be together in the same old way,
Would be my dearest wish today.
All my love always.
Robert.

God saw you getting weary,
A cure was not to be,
He put His arms around you,
And whispered come to me.
Sleep tight mum.
Elspeth, Fiona and Sean, Jennifer and Derek.

God take care of our gran,
And love her as we do,
Because she was everything,
Loving, kind and true.
Night night gran.
Amy and Caitlin.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 30, 2020
