McKECHNIE
Janet Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, beloved wife of the late Charlie and loving mum of Charles.
Not a day passes by mum,
That you don't cross my mind,
Not all of you departed,
When you left earth behind,
For in my heart there is a place,
That only you can hold,
Filled with loving memories,
I care for more than gold,
I know that you still hear me mum,
So please know this is true,
That everything that I am today,
Is because of you.
Forever in my heart.
Your loving son Charles.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 21, 2020