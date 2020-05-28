Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet McKechnie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet McKechnie

Notice

Janet McKechnie Notice
McKechnie
Janet Charles would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards received on the loss of his mum.
To Rev Anne White for her comforting service, John O'Connor Funeral Directors for the dignified funeral arrangements and to the staff at F.V.R.H, Ward B21 for their care and comfort. Thanks also to District Nurses for all their efforts, Wallace Medical Centre, carers and Lloyds Pharmacy, Thornhill Road throughout a difficult time and all who paid their respects en route and at the Crematorium.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 28, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -