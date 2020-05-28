|
McKechnie
Janet Charles would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards received on the loss of his mum.
To Rev Anne White for her comforting service, John O'Connor Funeral Directors for the dignified funeral arrangements and to the staff at F.V.R.H, Ward B21 for their care and comfort. Thanks also to District Nurses for all their efforts, Wallace Medical Centre, carers and Lloyds Pharmacy, Thornhill Road throughout a difficult time and all who paid their respects en route and at the Crematorium.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 28, 2020