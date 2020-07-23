Home

SIBBALD Janet Peacefully, at Fairview Nursing Home, on Friday, July 17, 2020, Janet Christina (Nette), aged 88 years, late of Greenrig Farm Falkirk, beloved wife of the late Alexander Marshall and loving mother of Elizabeth, Annette, Alex and Robin, mother-in-law to Ian, James, Tricia and Julie. A loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Graveside service at Camelon Cemetery, at 2 pm, on Monday, July 27, 2020. Family and friends respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, donations to British Heart Foundation.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 23, 2020
