HULETT Janette Peacefully, at FVRH, on February 1, 2020, Janette (nee Scott), much loved wife of the late Robin, mother of Yvonne, Kellie and Robin, mother-in-law to Sinclair, Paul and Sharon, and a much loved grandmother to Sinclair, Grant, Stephanie, Angus and Seonaid, sister to Isobel, sister-in-law to Nancy, Adamary, Joyce, Frank and Neil.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 6, 2020