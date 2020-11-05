|
|
|
BEGG Jean Peacefully passed away at Thorntree Mews, on October 28, 2020. Jean (nee Miller), aged 83 years, beloved wife of the late Peter, mum of Walter and Andrew, mother-in-law of Theresa and Jill, gran to Suzanne, Jamie, Mandy, Jason, Terry and Abbie, also great-gran of Eilidh, Iona, Freya, Bryce, Lucia, Freddie, Joey, Tillie, Sophie and Logan.
She will be greatly missed by all the family that loved her.
The family would like to thank the staff of Thorntree Mews for the wonderful care and help making her passing as comfortable as possible. Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 5, 2020