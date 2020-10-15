|
BINNIE Jean (Kane) Passed away peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, surrounded by her loving daughters on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronnie Binnie and loving mother of the late Gary Binnie. A much loved mum to Anne, Jane and Jacqueline, a much loved and devoted gran and great-gran, a much loved sister, mother-in-law and friend who will be greatly missed. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and all the staff who cared for our mum.
Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, Amen
God Bless When tomorrow starts without me,
And I'm not here to see,
If the sun should rise and find
your eyes,
Filled with tears for me.
I wish so much you wouldn't cry,
The way you did today,
While thinking of the many things,
We didn't get to say.
I know how much you love me,
As much as I love you,
And each time you think of me,
I know you'll miss me too.
When tomorrow starts without me,
Don't think were far apart,
For every time you think of me,
I'm right there in your heart.
