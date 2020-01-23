|
|
|
HENDRY Jean Jean Hendry (nee Livingston), peacefully, surrounded by her family, on January 15, 2020, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Jean, aged 83 years, beloved wife of the late James and treasured aunt. Funeral service will be held at Denny Old Parish Church, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at
10 am, thereafter at Hills of Dunipace Cemetery, to which friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland and Denny Cross Medical Centre. Always in our thoughts,
Forever in our hearts. Loving niece, Jean and Alfie.
"Simply the Best". Pauline, Andy, Blair and Murray.
Gone but not forgotten. Best friend, Betty.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020