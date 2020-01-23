|
|
|
LATHAM Jeanette
(nee Foster) Peacefully, at Carrondale Nursing Home, on January 16, 2020, age 87.
A loving mum, gran and nana.
Her thoughts were so full of us,
She never would forget,
And so I think that where she is,
She must be watching yet.
Miss you always mam.
Jacqueline, Joe and Stewart xxx.
A golden heart stopped beating ,
Hard working hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best,
Always in our hearts gran.
Lindsay, Heather Gary, Alix, Kye, Emma, Callum, Connor and Kallie xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020