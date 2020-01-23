Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette LATHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette (Foster) LATHAM

Notice Condolences

Jeanette (Foster) LATHAM Notice
LATHAM Jeanette
(nee Foster) Peacefully, at Carrondale Nursing Home, on January 16, 2020, age 87.
A loving mum, gran and nana.
Her thoughts were so full of us,
She never would forget,
And so I think that where she is,
She must be watching yet.
Miss you always mam.
Jacqueline, Joe and Stewart xxx.
A golden heart stopped beating ,
Hard working hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best,
Always in our hearts gran.
Lindsay, Heather Gary, Alix, Kye, Emma, Callum, Connor and Kallie xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -