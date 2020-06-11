|
HEANEY Jemima (Mima) Peacefully, at her home in Banknock, on June 4, 2020, Mima
(nee McGuire), in her 102nd year. Beloved wife of the late Paddy, much loved mum of John, Thomas, Anne, William, Bernadette, Peter, Jim and the late Myra and a dear mother-in-law, nana, great- nana, great-great-nana and a loving sister of George.
Our lady of Lourdes pray for
her. A private interment will be held however a memorial Mass will be held for those wishing to attend when permitted.
Mum, Heart of our family and will be missed dearly.
Love always, John, Agnes, Johnnie, Kirsten, Donna, Roddy and Morag xx.
Mum and Nana,
The love you gave strengthened us all to carry on with our lives,
You were an incredible inspiration.
So sadly missed.
Rest in Peace.
Love Thomas, Brenda and Jessica xx.
Mam, your loving heart stopped beating and now you are at peace,
You were the centre of our universe,
We love and miss you so much,
Safe in the arms of Jesus.
Love Anne, John, Pamela, Barry, Bryan, Rebecca, Kerry and Grant xx.
Mam, your smile has gone forever,
Your hand I cannot touch,
I have so many memories of you,
We laughed, cried and loved so much.
Rest in Peace.
William, Christopher, Tyler and Dion xx.
I never said good-bye Mam,
Perhaps it's just as well,
For I never could have said good-bye,
To my Mam, I loved so well.
Goodnight darling Mam,
Rest in Peace.
Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.
Bernadette, your loving daughter xxx.
God be near you day by day,
And bless you in His loving way,
God keep you in His tender care,
And be with you always, this is our prayer.
Love you forever Mum, God Bless.
Peter and Margaret xx.
Gone is a Mother we loved so dear,
Gone is the voice we loved to hear,
An empty space no one can fill,
We miss you Mum we always will.
Love Jim and Isobel xx.
Goodbyes are not forever,
Goodbyes are not the end,
They simply mean we will miss you Nana,
Until we meet again.
Love Ross and Sara xx.
RIP our wonderful Nana,
Your little Northern Light will shine over us all forever.
Michael and all the kids xxx.
It's hard to see your empty chair,
The loss we feel is hard to bear,
We know we had to let you go,
But Nana how we miss you so,
Thank you for the love we shared,
One that can never be compared,
The memories that we made together,
Will live in our hearts now and forever,
But for now we have to say Goodnight,
Both Mum and Dad will hold you tight,
Our lives were better for knowing you,
With your heart of gold and love so true.
Anne Marie, Joe and Lewis xxx.
As long as Hearts remember,
As long as Hearts still care,
We do not part with those we love,
She is with us everywhere.
Our Lady of Lourdes pray for Nana.
Liz, Bob, Kelly, Jamie and families - Australia xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 11, 2020