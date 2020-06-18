|
HEANEY Jemima (Mima) Mima's family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all their expressions of sympathy, cards and beautiful flowers following their sad loss. Special thanks to Canon Pat for the lovely service. To Craig, piper for the music (Mum would have loved it). Grateful thanks to the clergy and parishioners, friends of St Luke's Church for all the affection and love given to Mum. Thanks also to Paul, Ross and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their sensitive handling of all the arrangements. The family will never forget the presence of all who lined the streets to see Mum off on her final journey from her home in Banknock in her 102nd year.
Always a 'Banknock' lassie x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 18, 2020