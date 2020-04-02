Home

GEMMELL Jessie Peacefully, in Caledonian Court Care Home, on March 27, 2020. Jessie, aged 90 years. A loving wife of the late John. A much loved mum to Ian, Joyce, Stuart and the late George, Jane and Andrew. Also a devoted and loving nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I was not there beside you,
To see your life depart,
I heard that you had left us,
It Nearly broke my heart,
There are mothers in this world,
So wonderful and kind,
But there never was a mother,
So wonderful as mine. From your son Ian.
Without farewell, you fell asleep,
With only memories for me to keep,
Silent tears still gently fall, which others do not see,
For a kind and loving mother,
Who meant the world to me. Loving daughter Joyce, Alex and family.
Your memory to me is a keepsake,
With which I'll never part,
God has you in his keeping,
I have you in my heart. Son Stuart, Rose and Laura.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
