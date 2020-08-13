Home

DICK Jim The family of the late Jim Dick wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Thanks to the staff of Ward B22 at FVRH and Dr's and staff at Bo'ness Road Medical Practice. Sincere thanks to the Rev. Aftab Gohar for his comforting service and Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their professional care and support. It is comforting and strengthening to know we do not journey alone.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 13, 2020
