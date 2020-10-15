|
DUNN Jim Peacefully, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on October 9, 2020, James Scott Dunn (Jim), aged 58 years. Beloved husband of Angela, dear father of Jamie and Caroline, brother of Jeanette and Christine and uncle of David, Scott, Kim and Ryan. Due to Corona Virus restrictions the funeral service will be private. The public are welcome to pay their respects at the road side as the hearse leaves the family home in Banknock, on Wednesday, October 21, at 9.40 am. A million times we needed you,
A million times we cried,
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died,
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a place,
No one else can ever fill,
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone,
Part of me went with you,
The day God took you home.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 15, 2020