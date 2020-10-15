Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim DUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim DUNN

Notice Condolences

Jim DUNN Notice
DUNN Jim Peacefully, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on October 9, 2020, James Scott Dunn (Jim), aged 58 years. Beloved husband of Angela, dear father of Jamie and Caroline, brother of Jeanette and Christine and uncle of David, Scott, Kim and Ryan. Due to Corona Virus restrictions the funeral service will be private. The public are welcome to pay their respects at the road side as the hearse leaves the family home in Banknock, on Wednesday, October 21, at 9.40 am. A million times we needed you,
A million times we cried,
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died,
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a place,
No one else can ever fill,
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone,
Part of me went with you,
The day God took you home.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -