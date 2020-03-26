Home

KEMP Jim Rosalind and family would like to thank all friends and neighbours for the many cards, flowers and words of sympathy at the recent passing of Jim. Thanks also to Mark and the ladies at Cuthell's for caring and personal service, also the Park Hotel for catering and Peter McDonald humanist. Finally, Strathcarron Hospice for their tender care and love given to Jim and I while we were there. The generous retiral collection sent to them was £850.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
