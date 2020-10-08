|
MORTON Jim The family of the late Jim Morton wish to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Also Marie Curie, especially Sharon Oxford, Margaret McNeil from the DOT Team, HRM for their care and Dr Lynch and his team at Viewpoint Practice. Many thanks to Collumbine Funeral Directors for their attention to detail for Jim and his family. Thanks to Dougie Smith for his personal comforting service, The Plough Hotel for catering. The retiral offering which was gratefully received will be donated to Marie Curie.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 8, 2020