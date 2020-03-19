|
REID Jim Myra wishes to thank family, friends and neighbours for their sympathy cards and flowers and to those who attended Jim's funeral. To everyone at Viewpoint Practice, Strathcarron Hospice and FVRH, sincere appreciation for excellent medical care and attention given to him over many years. Thank you to celebrant Alan Fairweather for his professionalism and William Scott for efficient funeral arrangements. Finally, thanks to all who contributed so generously to the collection for Strathcarron which realised the sum of £340.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020