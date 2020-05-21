Home

Jim THOMSON

Notice

Jim THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Jim Pearl and family wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy with cards, calls and flowers received following the sad loss of Jim. Exceptional thanks to all at Parkview Practice and District Nurses who cared so well for Jim, especially over the past 3 years. Also Ion Carers who visited every day and had a great rapport with Jim. Grateful thanks to Cowan Funeral Directors for a very respectful service and to Ian Scoular for his comforting words.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 21, 2020
