RUSSELL Jimmy Suddenly but peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 9, 2020. James Russell, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Annie, dear father of Agnes, Elizabeth and Stephen and the late Philip. Also a sadly missed grampa, great-grampa and father-in-law. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020