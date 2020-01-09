|
MITCHELL John Alexander Main Peacefully, at home, on December 27, 2019. John aged 75 years ,beloved husband of fifty years of Susan Elizabeth (Betty) Brennan. Dearly loved and devoted dad of Kirsty and David , and their partners Kenny and Jennifer. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 12 noon at Co-operative Funeral Care, Falkirk, and thereafter at Muiravonside Cemetery for interment, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. There will be a retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice and SSPCA.
May the winds of love blow softly,
O'er that quiet and peaceful spot,
Where the one we love lies sleeping, and will never be forgot.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020