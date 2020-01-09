Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Falkirk
20 Kerse Lane
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 1RQ
01324 623 788
Resources
More Obituaries for John MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Alexander Main MITCHELL

Notice Condolences

John Alexander Main MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL John Alexander Main Peacefully, at home, on December 27, 2019. John aged 75 years ,beloved husband of fifty years of Susan Elizabeth (Betty) Brennan. Dearly loved and devoted dad of Kirsty and David , and their partners Kenny and Jennifer. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 12 noon at Co-operative Funeral Care, Falkirk, and thereafter at Muiravonside Cemetery for interment, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. There will be a retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice and SSPCA.
May the winds of love blow softly,
O'er that quiet and peaceful spot,
Where the one we love lies sleeping, and will never be forgot.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -