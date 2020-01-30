Home

John (Ian) ARCHIBALD

John (Ian) ARCHIBALD Notice
ARCHIBALD John (Ian) Peacefully, at home, on January 26, 2020. Ian, aged 80 years, beloved husband and best friend of Bet, adored dad of Alison and Deborah, father-in-law to Paul, a loving grandad to Stephanie, Connor, Cameron, Leah and Keira and a great-grandad to Corey.
He lived for those he loved and those he loved remember. Funeral service will take place, on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Falkirk Crematorium, at 1.45 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers, but donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be given to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
