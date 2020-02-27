|
|
|
CAMPBELL John Archibald Peacefully, passed at Perth Royal Hospital, on Friday, February 21, 2020. John, was aged 64 and a much loved son, brother, father, uncle, and partner.
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
So loved, so missed, so very dear.
With love always, mum Margaret Campbell xxx.
Funeral service will be at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, March 2, at
1 pm, to which all are invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 27, 2020