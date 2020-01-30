|
|
|
DUNCAN John Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 23, 2020, Johnnie, aged 92 years, beloved husband of the late Agnes, a much loved dad to David, Carole and Colin, also father-in-law to Morag and Danny. A much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, February 3, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations if so desired for Macmillan nurses.
"Forever in our hearts"
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020