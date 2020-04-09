|
FISHER John (Anstruther)
Peacefully at The Community Hospital St. Andrews on Friday 27th March 2020, John Geddes Fisher, aged 80 years, of Murray Square, Cellardyke, Anstruther and formerly of Queen's Crescent Falkirk.
Dearly loved dad of Julian and Melanie and a devoted and loving grandad of Jake, Mikey, Cara and Lowri.
John will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Due to the current circumstances, funeral private.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 9, 2020