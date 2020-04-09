Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Fisher

Notice Condolences

John Fisher Notice
FISHER John (Anstruther)
Peacefully at The Community Hospital St. Andrews on Friday 27th March 2020, John Geddes Fisher, aged 80 years, of Murray Square, Cellardyke, Anstruther and formerly of Queen's Crescent Falkirk.
Dearly loved dad of Julian and Melanie and a devoted and loving grandad of Jake, Mikey, Cara and Lowri.
John will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Due to the current circumstances, funeral private.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -