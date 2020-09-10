|
|
|
HEANEY John Sadly, passed away at home, on September 1, 2020, aged 77 years. Funeral cortege will leave John's home at 1.30 pm, on Monday, September 14, on route to the service at Hills of Dunipace Cemetery at 2 pm. Covid restrictions are in place for the service.
Did the sun shine a little brighter,
Was the sky a deeper blue,
Or was it just a better world, John,
When I shared my life with you.
Your beloved wife, Agnes x.
You left behind some broken hearts and happy memories too,
We never wanted memories dad,
We only wanted you.
Johnnie, Kirsten, Donna and Roddy x.
Grandad, nothing on earth can ever replace,
The sound of your voice or the smile on your face.
Today, tomorrow, my whole life through,
I will love and remember you. Morag x.
Rest in peace, big brother
Sadly missed.
Thomas, Brenda and Jessica xxx.
Big brother John,
Our family chain is broken,
And nothing will seem the same,
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.
Anne, John and family xx.
There comes a time for all of us,
When we must say goodbye,
But memories of those we love,
Live on and never die.
William, Christopher Tyler and Dion xx.
O Lord hear my prayer,
Keep my big brother John in your care.
Rest in peace. Bernadette xx.
Away from sorrow, care and pain,
May you rest in peace dear brother,
Until we meet again.
God Bless. Peter and Margaret x
You went away so suddenly,
We did not say goodbye,
But brothers can never be
parted John,
Precious memories never die.
RIP John. Jim, Isobel, Ross, Sara x
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 10, 2020