|
|
|
HOWARTH John At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, with his family by his bedside, on November 25, 2020. John, aged 80 years. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, the funeral service will be private. The public are welcome to pay their respects at the roadside as the hearse will leave from Castle Terrace, at approximately 11.45 am, on Thursday, December 3, and travel via Bridge Crescent and onto Nethermains Road.
Father, fine and upstanding and always strong,
There when I need you,
Helping me along.
Every day good or bad
Ready to love me, that's my dad. From John, Brenda and Brian xxx.
I stood beside your bedside,
My heart was crushed and sore.
I did my duty till the end,
Till I could do no more.
My heart is heavy, the road is long,
Without you I'm so alone.
Your love and your smile will always be with me to eternity. From John and Paul xx.
The gift in this world that's so precious and rare,
Is the love that a father and daughter can share.
We shared that love, Dad, you and I,
From the day I was born till the day you died.
To me you were someone special,
Someone good and true.
You will never be forgotten, Dad,
For I thought the world of you. From Brenda and Stephen xx.
How I wish that things could be just as they were before.
As you'd be in your usual place,
As I came through the door. From Brian, Kirsty and family xxx.
You left me happy memories,
Your love is still my guide.
Although I cannot see you,
You are always by my side. From Laura, Colin and family xxx.
He was a Granda very rare,
Content with home, always there.
A cheery smile, a heart of gold,
No finer Granda this world did hold. From Amy, Connor and family xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 3, 2020