KERR John Elispeth, Margaret, Jean, Catherine and families thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their love and friendship over the years for Dad. Our sincere thanks and great gratitude to all who have looked after Dad, especially his wonderful carers at Cunningham House. Thank you to Rev Dr J. Mary Henderson for the thoughtful and fitting service for Dad and to the Co-op Funeral Service for the funeral arrangements. Further appreciation is given for all the kind expressions of sympathy and to the many who attended the funeral service. Thank you for the generous donations to Alzheimer Scotland in John's memory.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020