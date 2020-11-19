Home

LEEBODY John Peacefully, in
Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on November 10, 2020, aged 77 years.
A loving husband of the late Betty.
Also a much loved dad , grandad,
great-grandad and brother.
Due to Covid19 the service will be for family only but the funeral cortege will be leaving Kirk of the Holyrood approximately 9.10 am, on Saturday, November 21, should any friends wish to pay their respects they will be able to line the pavement if you so wish.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
