Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John McNAB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John (Ian) McNAB

Notice Condolences

John (Ian) McNAB Notice
McNAB
John (Ian) Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on January 6, 2020. Ian, aged 77 years, a loving husband of Mary, much loved dad of Vance, Sharon and Lea-Anne, loving father-in-law to Dhana, Stuart and Gary, also a devoted grandad to Laura, Ross, Katie, Charlie, Lucas and Joseph. Funeral service will be at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, January 23, at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -