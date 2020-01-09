|
McNAB
John (Ian) Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on January 6, 2020. Ian, aged 77 years, a loving husband of Mary, much loved dad of Vance, Sharon and Lea-Anne, loving father-in-law to Dhana, Stuart and Gary, also a devoted grandad to Laura, Ross, Katie, Charlie, Lucas and Joseph. Funeral service will be at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, January 23, at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for Alzheimer Scotland.
