McNAB
John (Ian) Mary and family would like to thank all their family and friends for their words of sympathy, cards and floral tributes received and to everyone who attended Ian's funeral. It was a true reflection of his character. Special thanks to Finlay Macpherson and the Co-op Funeral Directors, Hazel Webb from the Humanist Society Scotland and the staff at the Railway Inn and Platform Lounge in Dennyloanhead. A retiral collection was made and a total of £411.20 was collected for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020