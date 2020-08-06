|
PERRY John Sands Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on July 30, 2020, John, beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad to Michelle and Shaune, father-in-law to James, grandad to Chris and grea- grandad to Lyle. To hear your voice, to see you smile,
To sit and talk to you a while,
To be together the same old way,
Would be my dearest wish today.
All my love always. Margaret.
Never selfish, always kind,
These are the memories you've left behind.
Love you always. Michelle, James, Shaune and Chris.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 6, 2020