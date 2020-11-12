|
|
|
REID John Peacefully, at Carrondale Care Home, on November 3, 2020, John, aged 90 years, a much loved dad, papa, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law and neighbour. The things we feel so deeply are the hardest things to say.
For Dad we loved you dearly in a very special way,
For though we cannot see you, you will be with us night and day,
For the love we shared between us will never fade away. Eileen, Ian, Charlene, Nicole and Derek.
If I could write a story it would be the greatest ever told,
Of a kind and loving dad who had a heart of gold,
Our memory is a keepsake from which I will never part,
God has you in his arms I have you in my heart. Alan, Jayne, Paula and Craig.
Night night Papa, sleep tight. Rory and Logan xx.
Precious memories proudly kept,
Of someone too special to ever forget. Alec, Effie and all the family. Precious thoughts of time together,
Happy memories will last forever. Reggie, Christine and all the family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 12, 2020