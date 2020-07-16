Home

ROBERTSON John Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on July 12, 2020. John, beloved husband of Mae Turnbull.
No one knows the heartache,
Nor what the parting cost,
But God in his greatest mercy,
Has gained what I have lost.
Loving wife Mary.
Your memory to us is a keepsake,
With which we will never part,
God has you in His keeping,
We have you in our hearts.
Love Kenneth and Jeanette, Debbie and Dave, Beverley and Cameron,
Boyd and Moir.
Restricted private service.
Family flowers only.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 16, 2020
