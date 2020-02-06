|
SHAW John Lavina and family of the late John Porter Shaw would like to express sincere thanks to relatives, friends, Men of Faith, The Old Kirk Minibus
and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support during this sad time. Ward A11 and AAU Forth Valley Royal Hospital for exceptional care, the doctors at The Richmond Practice and The Enhanced Community Theme who were of immense help during his final hours in the comfort of his home, Rev Amanda MacQuarrie for prayers by his bedside and her most comforting service, beautiful family flowers by Fleur-de-Leigh and for the lovely floral tributes from friends, the staff of Thomas Cuthell & Sons for superb funeral arrangements and for conducting the service in the most appalling conditions, The Richmond Park Hotel for fine catering and especially, to all who paid their last respects at the parlour and cemetery. Thank you all so much. The retiral collection, received with thanks, raised £417.20, which will be used to support Bo'ness Old Kirk Minibus in memory of J. P. Shaw Newsagents.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 6, 2020